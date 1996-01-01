16. Angular Momentum
Intro to Angular Momentum
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 300 g rectangular slab is rotating about its centre as shown in the figure. Calculate the angular momentum vector of the slab. The slab is 30.0 cm long and 12.0 cm wide. Express the final answer using appropriate unit vectors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.63 × 10 -3j kg•m2/s
B
3.39 × 10 -3i kg•m2/s
C
3.93 × 10 -3j kg•m2/s
D
0.36 × 10 -3k kg•m2/s