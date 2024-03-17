Find the moment of inertia of a uniform solid cone about its central axis, which is the axis of symmetry perpendicular to the base. The cone has a base radius ﻿ R b R_{b} Rb​﻿, height ﻿ h h h﻿, and mass ﻿ m m m﻿ . Assume the cone is made of aluminum.

Hint: Consider the cone as composed of a stack of infinitesimally thin disks, each having a different radius that decreases linearly from the base to the tip as you move along the height.



