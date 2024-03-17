13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Moment of Inertia via Integration
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Find the moment of inertia of a uniform solid cone about its central axis, which is the axis of symmetry perpendicular to the base. The cone has a base radius Rb, height h, and mass m . Assume the cone is made of aluminum.
Hint: Consider the cone as composed of a stack of infinitesimally thin disks, each having a different radius that decreases linearly from the base to the tip as you move along the height.
