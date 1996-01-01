The figure below shows two wooden blocks connected through a massless and frictionless pulley using a massless chain. Block 2 is sliding down the incline whose surface is not frictionless. Some of the interacting objects are the pulley and the chain, but it is upon you to decide which to include in the system. Present a free-body diagram for all the objects in the system using dotted lines to connect objects that form action-reaction pairs.
Block 1: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along negative x, and gravity downwards
Block 2: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, gravity downwards, action-reaction between the chains
Block 1: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along negative x, and gravity downwards
Block 2: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, gravity downwards, no action-reaction pair
Block 1: Tension along negative x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, and gravity downwards
Block 2: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, gravity downwards, action-reaction between the chains
Block 1: Tension along negative x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, and gravity downwards
Block 2: Tension along positive x, normal along positive y, kinetic friction along positive x, gravity downwards, action-reaction between the blocks