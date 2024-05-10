8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Gravitational Force Inside the Earth
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spherical asteroid of mass 1500 kg has a radius of 15.0 m. Calculate how much gravitational force the asteroid exerts on a nearby tiny space rock of 1.50 kg if the space rock is kept at a distance of i) 15.5 m and ii) 10.0 from the center of the asteroid. [Hint: For simplicity, assume that the space rock is a point particle.]
