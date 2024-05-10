A cylindrical tank of volume 1.50 × 102 mL was initially full of glycerol at a temperature of 15.0 °C. After heating the system to 45.0 °C, it is found that 2.63 g of glycerol has overflowed. (i) Given that the coefficient of volume expansion of glycerol is 5.10 × 10-4/°C and its density at 45.0 °C is approximately 1.23 g/mL, calculate the coefficient of volume expansion for the tank. (ii) Using the table below, determine what the tank is most likely to be made of.