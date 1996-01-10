19. Fluid Mechanics
Density
19. Fluid Mechanics Density
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
The water discharged from an industrial complex flows through a horizontal pipeline system. First, water circulates with a speed of 3.00 m/s at a pressure of 2.00 × 105 Pa via a pipeline with a radius of 3.00 cm. Then, the water enters a pipeline with a radius of 5.00 cm. The two pipelines are connected with a smooth adapting pipe system. Calculate the water's pressure in the 5.00 cm pipeline.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.96 × 105Pa
B
2.00 × 105Pa
C
2.04 × 105Pa
D
3.33 × 105Pa