The van der Waals constants for helium are a = 0.0035 N·m4/mol2 and b = 2.4 × 10-5 m3/mol. Calculate the pressure exerted by 1.0 mol of helium at a temperature of -50°C in a container having a volume equal to 1.0 L. [Hint: The gas constant R = 8.314 J/mol⋅K.]