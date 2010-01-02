31. Alternating Current
Phasors
31. Alternating Current Phasors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An AC voltage source has an emf phasor, as shown in the figure below. The vector shown corresponds to t = 1.5 ms and the vector has done two rotations. Determine the source frequency.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.2 × 101 Hz
B
3.3 × 102 Hz
C
7.2 × 102 Hz
D
5.7 × 103 Hz