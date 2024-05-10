A biophysicist is trying to calculate the percentage of bones in the body of a tuna fish. On land, the tuna weighs 790 kg. When submerged in water, its apparent weight is 15 kg. Assuming the volume of the "swim bladder" of the tuna while submerged in water is 3.9 × 10-2 m3, what would be the calculated value of the bone percentage by the biophysicist if he uses the formula 680/ SG - 620 for his calculation? (Where SG is the specific gravity of the tuna fish.)