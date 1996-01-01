22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics Cyclic Thermodynamic Processes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
1.00 × 10-2 mol of argon gas is utilized as the operational fluid in a thermal engine. The cyclic process of the thermal engine is represented in the pV diagram below. Calculate the net work done by the gas, the added heat energy added to the gas, and the variation in the internal energy during the cycle.
1.00 × 10-2 mol of argon gas is utilized as the operational fluid in a thermal engine. The cyclic process of the thermal engine is represented in the pV diagram below. Calculate the net work done by the gas, the added heat energy added to the gas, and the variation in the internal energy during the cycle.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W = 5.9 J , Q = 5.9 J , ΔE = 0 J
B
W = 11 J , Q = 11 J , ΔE = 22 J
C
W = 5.9 J , Q = 13 J , ΔE = 1.0 J
D
W = 27 J , Q = -27 J , ΔE = 0 J