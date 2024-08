Consider an experimental setup where three equally spaced and equal-intensity coherent sources of green light (L 1 , L 2 , and L 3 ) are placed in a line. Using the phasor method and phase difference  𝛿 = 2 π d s i n θ λ 𝛿=\frac{2\pi dsin\theta}{\lambda} 𝛿=λ2πdsinθ​, determine the relative intensity  I / I 0 I/I_0 I/I0​ of the light at point S.