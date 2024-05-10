34. Wave Optics
Diffraction with Huygen's Principle
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an experimental setup where three equally spaced and equal-intensity coherent sources of green light (L1, L2, and L3) are placed in a line. Using the phasor method and phase difference 𝛿=λ2πdsinθ, determine the relative intensity I/I0 of the light at point S.
