Consider an experimental setup where three equally spaced and equal-intensity coherent sources of green light (L 1 , L 2 , and L 3 ) are placed in a line. Using the phasor method and phase difference ﻿ 𝛿 = 2 π d s i n θ λ 𝛿=\frac{2\pi dsin\theta}{\lambda} 𝛿=λ2πdsinθ​﻿, determine the relative intensity ﻿ I / I 0 I/I_0 I/I0​﻿ of the light at point S.