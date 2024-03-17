Two cyclists, both weighing 70 kg, travel along parallel paths separated by 2.0 meters. Both cyclists are moving at a speed of 3.0 m/s with their arms extended. As they pass each other, they connect by holding a rope, maintaining the 2.0-meter separation, and start rotating around a common center. Treating the cyclists as point masses regarding their rotational inertia, calculate the change in kinetic energy when they pull on the rope, reducing their radius to half its original value. Ignore friction and the mass of the bicycles.