25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a quantum mechanical model of the hydrogen atom, an electron is found to be in an excited state. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.127 nm from the nucleus. Determine the electric potential experienced by the electron.
In a quantum mechanical model of the hydrogen atom, an electron is found to be in an excited state. At this state, the electron is located at a distance of 0.127 nm from the nucleus. Determine the electric potential experienced by the electron.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-21.5 V
B
21.5 V
C
-11.3 V
D
11.4 V