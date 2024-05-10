7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Kinetic Friction
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
A man is riding a bicycle in a field. Seeing an obstacle, the man hits the brakes. As a result, the wheels get locked, and the bicycle slides a distance of 15 m on the ground before it stops. Given the coefficient of kinetic friction between the material of the bicycle tires and the ground to be 0.50, calculate the initial speed of the bicycle. Assume the ground is perfectly level.
