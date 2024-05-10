18. Waves & Sound
The Doppler Effect
18. Waves & Sound The Doppler Effect
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A train moving at 115 km/h blows its whistle with a frequency of 1320 Hz. A physics student attempts to measure the apparent frequency of the train's whistle on a bicycle moving at 72.0 km/h in the opposite direction toward the train. What is the measured frequency of the train's whistle before and after she passes the train? Assume that the speed of sound in air is 343 m/s.
A train moving at 115 km/h blows its whistle with a frequency of 1320 Hz. A physics student attempts to measure the apparent frequency of the train's whistle on a bicycle moving at 72.0 km/h in the opposite direction toward the train. What is the measured frequency of the train's whistle before and after she passes the train? Assume that the speed of sound in air is 343 m/s.