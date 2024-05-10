20. Heat and Temperature
Heat Transfer
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The surface temperature of an LED lamp rated at 120W reaches 90°C when the ambient room temperature is 22°C. Considering only radiation and assuming that 70% of the total electrical input gets converted into thermal output, estimate the expected surface temperature of a 240W LED lamp.
