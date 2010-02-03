Lasers' high-precision welding features make them suitable to weld implantable medical devices. Pulsed Nd: YAG is typically used during the medical welding process. A pulsed Nd: YAG laser operates at a wavelength of 1064 nm with a typical pulse duration of 5 ns. Each laser pulse contains 2.0 joules. The laser spot radius is 0.75 mm. Calculate the intensity of the laser pulse.