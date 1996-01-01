25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential Energy
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a hollow cylindrical shell constructed from PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) plastic. The shell has a length L and a diameter D. This shell carries a total charge Q, distributed uniformly along the entire cylinder length. Determine the electric potential at the central point within this cylindrical shell.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(3kq/L) ln [2L/D + √(1+(L/D)2)]
B
(2kq/L) ln [L/D + √(1+(L/D)2)]
C
(kq/L) ln [3L/D + √(1+(L/D)2)]
D
0