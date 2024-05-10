20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
20. Heat and Temperature Moles and Avogadro's Number
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A tank contains 2.00 liters of ethanol at STP. Given that the density of ethanol at STP is 0.789 g/mL and the molar mass of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 46.08 g/mol, how many moles and how many molecules of ethanol are present?
A tank contains 2.00 liters of ethanol at STP. Given that the density of ethanol at STP is 0.789 g/mL and the molar mass of ethanol (C2H5OH) is 46.08 g/mol, how many moles and how many molecules of ethanol are present?