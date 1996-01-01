6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A book is lying on the floor of a train that is moving at 60 km/h. It only slides forward if the train comes to a stop in not more than 5 s. Calculate the coefficient of static friction between the book and the floor of the train, assuming the floor of the train is perfectly aligned (horizontally) with the ground outside the train.
A book is lying on the floor of a train that is moving at 60 km/h. It only slides forward if the train comes to a stop in not more than 5 s. Calculate the coefficient of static friction between the book and the floor of the train, assuming the floor of the train is perfectly aligned (horizontally) with the ground outside the train.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-0.3
B
0.03
C
0.3
D
30