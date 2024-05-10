13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Moment of Inertia via Integration
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A wooden plank with a mass of 15 kg has dimensions as follows - length: 180 cm and width: 75 cm. If it rotates around an axis that is parallel to its length, located at a distance of just 10 cm away from one edge, and is inside the plank, what would be its moment of inertia?
