9. Work & Energy
Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
9. Work & Energy Intro to Energy & Kinetic Energy
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A loaded heavy construction vehicle has a mass of 9850 kg. The power output of the engine is 420 hp. The engine and transmission dissipate 15% of the power output, delivering 85 % to the wheels. Suppose 80% of the vehicle's weight is carried by the drive wheels; determine the greatest acceleration of the vehicle on a tarmac road when μs = 1.2.
A loaded heavy construction vehicle has a mass of 9850 kg. The power output of the engine is 420 hp. The engine and transmission dissipate 15% of the power output, delivering 85 % to the wheels. Suppose 80% of the vehicle's weight is carried by the drive wheels; determine the greatest acceleration of the vehicle on a tarmac road when μs = 1.2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
11.8 m/s2
B
9.41 m/s2
C
1.2 m/s2
D
0.122 m/s2