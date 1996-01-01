Consider an experimental two-phase power system with phase lines A and B. The emfs generated by the system are ε A = 45 V cos(ωt) and ε B = 45 V cos(ωt - π/2), respectively. Here, the value "45 V" represents the peak voltage. The power produced by the emfs and transmitted by the two lines is 10 kW. Each of these lines supplies half of the total power. A transformer is used to increase the rms voltage of each EMF by a factor of 35. Calculate the current transmitted by each wire at 45 V.