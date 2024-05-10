19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
A copper wire with length l is placed on the surface of ethanol. Calculate the diameter of the copper wire that can just barely remain afloat due to surface tension. The density of copper is 8960 kg/m³ and the surface tension of ethanol is 0.022 N/m.
A copper wire with length l is placed on the surface of ethanol. Calculate the diameter of the copper wire that can just barely remain afloat due to surface tension. The density of copper is 8960 kg/m³ and the surface tension of ethanol is 0.022 N/m.