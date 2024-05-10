A piece of ice weighing around 40 g just started melting when it got dropped into an insulated container filled with liquid Argon which was kept at boiling temperature, i.e., 87 K. The latent heat of vaporization for Argon is given as 160 kJ/Kg, find out how much Argon would have evaporated. Assume that the specific heat capacity of ice is 2100 J/kgC.