In a classroom demonstration, five different masses (1.0 kg, 1.2 kg, 1.4 kg, 1.6 kg, and 1.8 kg) are suspended from a horizontal bar using strings as shown in the figure below. Each string has a maximum tension of 25 N before breaking. When this setup is placed in a lift accelerating upward, only the strings attached to the 1.0-kg, 1.2-kg, and 1.4-kg masses remain intact. Determine the range of acceleration for the elevator.