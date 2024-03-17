11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Center of Mass
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A circle is made by bending a rod having a uniform mass distribution. It's then cut in half along the diameter. If the radius of the circle was r, find the center of mass of the semicircle for a coordinate system that has its origin at the center of the circle.
