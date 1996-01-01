Consider an electric dipole made up of two point charges, each with magnitude q, but of opposite signs. These charges are separated by a distance of 2d along the x-axis. Specifically, the positive charge is situated at x=d, and the negative charge is at x=-d. The figure below presents a graph of the electric potential V as a function of x along this axis. Sketch a corresponding graph of E x , which represents the x-component of the electric field.



