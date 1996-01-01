25. Electric Potential
Electric Potential
25. Electric Potential Electric Potential
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an electric dipole made up of two point charges, each with magnitude q, but of opposite signs. These charges are separated by a distance of 2d along the x-axis. Specifically, the positive charge is situated at x=d, and the negative charge is at x=-d. The figure below presents a graph of the electric potential V as a function of x along this axis. Sketch a corresponding graph of Ex, which represents the x-component of the electric field.
Consider an electric dipole made up of two point charges, each with magnitude q, but of opposite signs. These charges are separated by a distance of 2d along the x-axis. Specifically, the positive charge is situated at x=d, and the negative charge is at x=-d. The figure below presents a graph of the electric potential V as a function of x along this axis. Sketch a corresponding graph of Ex, which represents the x-component of the electric field.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D