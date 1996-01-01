27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Power in Circuits
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Power in Circuits
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two light bulbs are connected and illuminated in the circuit depicted in the diagram. One bulb has a power rating of 75 W, while the other has a power rating of 100 W. Based on their wattages, which bulb should shine brighter?
Two light bulbs are connected and illuminated in the circuit depicted in the diagram. One bulb has a power rating of 75 W, while the other has a power rating of 100 W. Based on their wattages, which bulb should shine brighter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
75-W bulb
B
100-W bulb
C
both are equally bright
D
more information is needed