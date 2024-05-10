A science fiction author is considering the possibility of sending a monkey off to another planet. Considering centripetal acceleration, determine how many g's would the monkey experience at the equator of the planet given that the mass of the planet = 2.9 × \times 1027 kg, the radius of the planet at the equator = 4.5 × \times 104 km, the length of a day on the planet = 7 hr 33 mins.