19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A veterinarian injects medicine from a syringe into a dog's leg. The dog's diastolic blood pressure is 80 mmHg. The syringe barrel has a cross-sectional area of 2.0 x 10-6 m2, the syringe plunger has a cross-sectional area of 2.3 x 10-6 m2, and the needle has a cross-sectional area of 3.0 x 10-8 m2. Determine the minimum force the veterinarian must apply with their thumb on the plunger to inject the medicine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 × 10-4N
B
2.1 × 10-2N
C
6.0 × 10-2N
D
4.1 × 10-1N