35. Special Relativity
Lorentz Transformations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two reference frames S and S' aligned in the standard orientation, with the motion taking place parallel to the horizontal axis (the x- and x'-axes). Times t = 0 and t' = 0 are defined as the instants when the origins of S and S' coincide. Establish the velocity transformation equation for uz and u'z.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
u'z = uz / (1 + (v × ux / c²))
uz= u'z / (1 - (v × u'x / c²))
B
u'z = uz / (1 - (v × ux / c²))
uz= u'z / (1 + (v × u'x / c²))
C
u'z = -uz / (v × ux / c²)
uz= u'z / (v × u'x / c²)
D
u'z = uz / (v × ux / c²)
uz= -u'z / (v × u'x / c²)