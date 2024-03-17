14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A uniformly shaped cylindrical flywheel weighing 8.0 kg and having a radius of 1.5 m is spinning steadily at 25 revolutions per minute (rpm) at the start. Once the power supply is halted, it decelerates and stops within 30 seconds. Determine the power output (in horsepower) of the motor needed to sustain the initial rotational speed of 25 rpm.
