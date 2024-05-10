19. Fluid Mechanics
Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
19. Fluid Mechanics Buoyancy & Buoyant Force
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 12.0 cm side-length plastic container floats at the interface between a swimming pool and a layer of cooking oil. The cooking oil has a density of 820 kg/m³. What is the mass of the container and the buoyant force acting on it if the container floats such that 74% of it is submerged in the water and 26% in the oil?
A 12.0 cm side-length plastic container floats at the interface between a swimming pool and a layer of cooking oil. The cooking oil has a density of 820 kg/m³. What is the mass of the container and the buoyant force acting on it if the container floats such that 74% of it is submerged in the water and 26% in the oil?