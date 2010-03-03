32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a futuristic solar power station, a solar collector of 50. m2 is subjected to concentrated sunlight at an intensity of 5.0 × 103 W/m2. Calculate the radiation pressure force exerted on the collector. Assume all the sunlight is absorbed and none is reflected.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.3 × 10-4 N
B
3.3 × 10-3 N
C
8.3 × 10-4 N
D
7.4 × 10-3 N