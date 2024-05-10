11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A truck with a mass of 9000 kg is moving at a constant velocity of 20 m/s. A sandbag weighing 1000 kg initially stationary falls vertically and lands in the back of the truck. What is the new velocity of the truck after catching the sandbag?
