17. Periodic Motion
Energy in Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Energy in Pendulums
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
An 1160-kg car, named "ShakyRide," features suspension springs with 15,000 N/m stiffness. One of the car's wheels is imbalanced due to uneven mass distribution, leading to vibrations at specific speeds. Given that the tire radius is 43 cm, determine the speed at which the wheel exhibits maximum shaking.
An 1160-kg car, named "ShakyRide," features suspension springs with 15,000 N/m stiffness. One of the car's wheels is imbalanced due to uneven mass distribution, leading to vibrations at specific speeds. Given that the tire radius is 43 cm, determine the speed at which the wheel exhibits maximum shaking.