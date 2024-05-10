As you go toward the center, the Martian crust warms gradually, gaining about 0.50 °C every 25 meters. It has a thermal conductivity of 0.039 J/s·m·°C. The Sun, at the heart of our solar system, provides Mars with 590 watts per square meter (perpendicular to the solar rays). Compare the heat conducted from the core of Mars to its surface over 2.0 hours with the heat received from the Sun by the Martian surface in the same amount of time. [Hint: The radius of Mars = 3389.5 km]