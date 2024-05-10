19. Fluid Mechanics
Fluid Flow & Continuity Equation
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A viscometer's inner and outer cylinders have diameters of 12.30 cm and 12.70 cm. The fluid depth is 10.0 cm. A torque of 0.030 N·m rotates the inner cylinder at 60 rev/min. Find the fluid's viscosity.
