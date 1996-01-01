23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Heat Engines and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A spacecraft's Carnot heat engine is designed to work between 100℃ and 600℃ to generate energy. This energy powers a Carnot cooling system that regulates the spacecraft's internal temperature. The cooling system works between -10°C and 20°C. Determine, in joules, the ratio of heat energy discharged by the cooling system to the energy consumed by the heat engine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.4
B
4.2
C
5.6
D
4.4