In a classroom, a teacher pushes a globe of radius r and mass M to demonstrate the rotation of the Earth. The globe is set on a horizontal surface, and a constant force F is applied at a point h above the ground for a duration t. The goal is for the globe to roll without slipping, mimicking the Earth's rotation smoothly. With the coefficient of static friction between the globe and the surface as μs, identify the height h for applying the force that achieves this non-slipping rolling motion.



