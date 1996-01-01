24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Field
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Field
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A charge q is distributed uniformly across the thin circumference of a half of a ring with radius r as shown in the figure below. Determine the electric field in terms of q and r at the center of the ring.
A charge q is distributed uniformly across the thin circumference of a half of a ring with radius r as shown in the figure below. Determine the electric field in terms of q and r at the center of the ring.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(1/4πε0)•(1q/πr2) î
B
(1/4πε0)•(1q/πr2) ĵ
C
(1/4πε0)•(2q/πr2) î
D
(1/4πε0)•(2q/πr2) ĵ