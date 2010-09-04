A tightly wound coil of wire, resembling a cylinder with a radius of 5.0 cm, is positioned to pass through the center of a square loop with a side length of 15.0 cm. When an electric current flows through the coil, it generates a magnetic field of 0.25 T. Determine the strength of the magnetic flux through the squared loop in two scenarios: i) when the loop is oriented perpendicular to the coil's axis, and ii) when it is positioned at a 45° angle relative to the coil's axis.