33. Geometric Optics
Thin Lens And Lens Maker Equations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student uses a converging lens with a focal length of 5.0 cm to produce a real image of a bug by varying the position of the lens. Find the shortest possible distance between the bug and its image.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.0 cm
B
10 cm
C
15 cm
D
20 cm