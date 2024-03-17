13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy Intro to Rotational Kinetic Energy
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the energy linked with a tornado, hypothetically represented as a uniformly rotating cylindrical mass of air (density: 1.2 kg/m³) with a radius of 55 m and a height of 2.0 km. Consider the wind velocity is 300 km/h in the most intense zone which is at the outer edge of the cylinder.
Calculate the energy linked with a tornado, hypothetically represented as a uniformly rotating cylindrical mass of air (density: 1.2 kg/m³) with a radius of 55 m and a height of 2.0 km. Consider the wind velocity is 300 km/h in the most intense zone which is at the outer edge of the cylinder.