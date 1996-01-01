6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces in Connected Systems of Objects
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 40-kg monkey is sitting high in the trees. A woody vine hangs from a nearby tree branch to the bottom of the trees. However, it can only support a mass of 30 kg. How should the monkey climb down the vine so it doesn't break? (Suggest quantitatively.)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
With an acceleration = 0s2m
B
With a constant downward velocity = 2.5 sm
C
With an upward acceleration ≥ 2.5 s2m
D
With a downward acceleration ≥ 2.5 s2m