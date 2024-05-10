18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
A standing wave is created in a 60-cm-wide tub with a frequency of 0.75 Hz. The wave oscillates up and down at both ends of the tub with minimal movement at the center of the tub. What is the speed of this wave?
