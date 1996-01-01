29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Magnetic Field Produced by Loops and Solenoids
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long wire is meticulously coiled to form 150 loops that are arranged in a precise manner to create a solenoid. Each loop generates a magnetic dipole moment of 5.0 × 10 -4 A•m2. The interior volume of the solenoid is 35 × 10 -6 m3. Determine the magnitude of the magnetic field within the solenoid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 μT
B
3.5 μT
C
1.8 mT
D
2.7 mT