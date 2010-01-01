32. Electromagnetic Waves
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A newly established base 6.0 × 10 9 km from Earth has set up communication with Earth. The base's 50 W transmitter sends data to Earth. Assuming equal broadcast in all directions, estimate the intensity of the signal received on Earth from the newly established base.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 × 10-25 W/m2
B
1.5 × 10-23 W/m2
C
2.3 × 10-24 W/m2
D
4.2 × 10-26 W/m2