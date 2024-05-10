17. Periodic Motion
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
A traditional grandfather clock employs a compound pendulum for timekeeping, which consists of two interconnected metal rods that each swing about a fixed upper pivot point. Assume that both rods are equally long, each with a length of 0.75 meters. The mass of the upper rod is 1.5 kg and the lower rod carries a mass of 1.0 kg. Compute the period of oscillation for this particular pendulum system.
